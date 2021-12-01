Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Flag-raising ceremony in honor of First President Day held in Nur-Sultan

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 December 2021, 16:19
Flag-raising ceremony in honor of First President Day held in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The solemn flag-raising ceremony in honor of the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan was held in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali, the flag-raising ceremony traditionally took place next to the Akorda presidential palace. The blue national flag waving in our sky is a sacred symbol for our nation.

Uali revealed that the flag-raising ceremony in honor of the Day of the First President is an annual tradition.


Events   Kazakhstan   Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Para Ice Hockey Continental Cup
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Para Ice Hockey Continental Cup