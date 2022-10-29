Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Flag of Kazakhstan raised over main municipal building of San Francisco

29 October 2022, 17:30
SAN FRANCISCO. KAZINFORM In honor of the celebration of the Republic Day of Kazakhstan a ceremony was held to raise the national flag of Kazakhstan over the City Hall of San Francisco with the performance of the national anthem, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.

The event was organized by the Consulate General of Kazakhstan with the support of the Mayor's Office of San Francisco. The ceremony was attended by the leadership of the city Hall, the US State Department, as well as representatives of the Kazakh diaspora.

In honor of the Republic Day, the Mayor of San Francisco, London Breed, signed a Proclamation recognizing October 25, 2022 as the day of Kazakh-American friendship.


Photo: gov.kz


