Flag of Kazakhstan raised in New York in honor of Republic Day

27 October 2022, 10:22

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM As part of the celebration of the Republic Day, the New York City Mayor Eric Adams took part in a solemn ceremony of raising the state flag of Kazakhstan in Manhattan, the financial district of the city, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

In his welcoming speech, the chief executive of the NYC expressed warm words of congratulations to the participants of the event, and also noted the good tradition of raising the flag, symbolizing friendship between peoples.

Thanking Mayor Adams, Consul General of Kazakhstan in New York Raushan Yesbulatova spoke in detail about the historical significance of the national holiday - Republic Day. The Kazakh diplomat noted that more than three decades ago, on this very day in 1990, Kazakhstan adopted the Declaration of State Sovereignty, which was the first step of our country on the path to Independence.

«Raising the flag is a special ceremony dedicated to important events. I am very proud that the flag of my country flying in the sky makes the hearts of our compatriots beat faster,» concluded the Consul General of Kazakhstan.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the business community, the diplomatic corps, honorary citizens and guests of the city.

Photo: gov.kz