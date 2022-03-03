Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Five still missing after storms in Petrópolis

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
3 March 2022, 13:50
RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - The search for the five people who went missing after the heavy rains on February 15 continues in Petrópolis, in the mountainous area north of Rio de Janeiro. Thus far, the police have recorded 231 deaths, of which 137 are women, 94 men, and 44 under age. Also reported are 1,117 people in shelters, Agencia Brasil reports.

On Sunday (Feb. 27), the firefighters ended the search in Morro da Oficina, one of the districts most severely affected by the storm.

Operations now focus on the Chácara Flora region—where two are still missing—and on the rivers and tributaries running through the city and on to the city of Três Rios, where three victims are being sought.

Divers and dogs

Deployed in the river searches were divers and land teams with search and rescue dogs and equipment. Over 130 military agents have been mobilized.

The operation has reported over a hundred search points, with more than 640 firefighters, 140 from other states, in addition upwards of 50 sniffer dogs. Twenty-four people have been rescued alive.


