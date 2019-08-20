Five sectors of Arys fully restored

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 7,059 houses and apartment blocks have been restored in Arys to date, Kazinform reports.

Works have beenfully completed in the sectors being restored by Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kyzylorda,Turkestan, and North Kazakhstan regions. Pavlodar, Mangistau, Aktobe, and Akmola regions completed the restorationworks by 99%, the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development says.

More than 5,000workers are involved in construction in total.

Exterior finishingworks are underway at 698 sites. 41 houses were built from scratch.

Almost 2,000workers are involved in restoration of social facilities. 50 educationalfacilities, 4 hospitals and 2 sports schools have already been commissioned.316 commercial facilities have been repaired.