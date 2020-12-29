Five new spider species found in Yunnan Province

KUNMING. KAZINFORM Chinese scientists have discovered five new spider species in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The spider specimens, collected by scientists of Tongren University from Wuliang Mountain in August 2015, were classified recently after five years of research and identification, according to a local nature reserve, Xinhua reports.

Research results have been published in journals including Life Science Research and Sichuan Journal of Zoology.

The complicated and diverse climate and topography of Wuliang Mountain have made it a perfect home to a rich variety of wildlife. There are over 2,700 species of higher plants, 123 mammal species and more than 600 species of insects in the Wuliang Mountain Nature Reserve.



