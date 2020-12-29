Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Five new spider species found in Yunnan Province

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
29 December 2020, 13:31
Five new spider species found in Yunnan Province

KUNMING. KAZINFORM Chinese scientists have discovered five new spider species in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The spider specimens, collected by scientists of Tongren University from Wuliang Mountain in August 2015, were classified recently after five years of research and identification, according to a local nature reserve, Xinhua reports.

Research results have been published in journals including Life Science Research and Sichuan Journal of Zoology.

The complicated and diverse climate and topography of Wuliang Mountain have made it a perfect home to a rich variety of wildlife. There are over 2,700 species of higher plants, 123 mammal species and more than 600 species of insects in the Wuliang Mountain Nature Reserve.


Environment   World News   Interesting facts and stories  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023