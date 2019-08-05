Go to the main site
    Five new schools to open their doors in Zhambyl region

    5 August 2019, 21:09

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM Zhambyl region focuses on solving the three-shift education problem, the local administration’s education department reports. Five new schools will open their doors by September 1.

    Several educational establishments will be putinto operation by the beginning of the new academic year to settle the problemsof three-shift schooling and dilapidated schools. This year the localauthorities allotted means for construction of 12 educational facilities. Withinthree years to come 48 general education institutions will be built in the region,85 will be repaired.

    Currently, there are 447 schools in the regionto teach more than 200,000 students. KZT 106.1 bln was allocated last year forthe construction of 14 educational facilities worth KZT 4.9 bln, 149 schools,59 kindergartens, 13 out-of-schooleducation facilities were renovated.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

