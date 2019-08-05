Five new schools to open their doors in Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Zhambyl region focuses on solving the three-shift education problem, the local administration’s education department reports. Five new schools will open their doors by September 1.

Several educational establishments will be put into operation by the beginning of the new academic year to settle the problems of three-shift schooling and dilapidated schools. This year the local authorities allotted means for construction of 12 educational facilities. Within three years to come 48 general education institutions will be built in the region, 85 will be repaired.

Currently, there are 447 schools in the region to teach more than 200,000 students. KZT 106.1 bln was allocated last year for the construction of 14 educational facilities worth KZT 4.9 bln, 149 schools, 59 kindergartens, 13 out-of-school education facilities were renovated.