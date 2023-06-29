Five new judges join Kazakh Supreme Court

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Deputies of the Kazakh Senate voted for five new judges of the Supreme Court, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Out of 10 potential judges, the senators voted for the following five, namely Yerlan Aitzhanov, Gabit Alzhanov, Gulmira Isamberliyeva, Nurlan Kurmangaliyev, and Yerlan Kosmuratov.

According to Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council Denis Shipp, all the newly-elected judges boast extensive experience both at district and regional levels.

All five newly-elected judges were sworn-in after the voting ended.