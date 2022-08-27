Go to the main site
    Five members of one family killed in road accident in Karaganda region

    27 August 2022 09:28

    BALKHASH. KAZINFORM Head-on crash of two vehicles led to death of almost entire family in Karaganda region, Kazinform learned from the press office of the regional police department.

    A father, a mother and three underage children were killed, when their car Opel Vectra crossed into the closed section of the road and crashed head-on with Howo dump truck driven by a 25-year-old man.

    The horrific tragedy happened on Friday, August 26, at around 11:00pm, on the Priozyorsk-Balkhash highway, 23km away from Gulshat village.

    The driver of the Opel Vectra, his 30-year-old spouse, and their three underage children died at the scene of the accident. The surviving child was hospitalized with injuries.

    An investigation is underway.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Road accidents Karaganda region Kazakhstan
