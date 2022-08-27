Five members of one family killed in road accident in Karaganda region

BALKHASH. KAZINFORM Head-on crash of two vehicles led to death of almost entire family in Karaganda region, Kazinform learned from the press office of the regional police department.

A father, a mother and three underage children were killed, when their car Opel Vectra crossed into the closed section of the road and crashed head-on with Howo dump truck driven by a 25-year-old man.

The horrific tragedy happened on Friday, August 26, at around 11:00pm, on the Priozyorsk-Balkhash highway, 23km away from Gulshat village.

The driver of the Opel Vectra, his 30-year-old spouse, and their three underage children died at the scene of the accident. The surviving child was hospitalized with injuries.

An investigation is underway.



