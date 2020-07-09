Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Five medical workers died from pneumonia in Turkestan rgn

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 July 2020, 21:12
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM «Five medical workers died from COVID-19 in Turkestan region,» Governor Umirzak Shukeyev said.

«There are more than 17,000 medical workers in the region working in the healthcare system. Their job is complicated and dangerous now. On behalf of the whole nation I would like to express them gratitude,» he added.

32 of them contracted virus, 24 of them recovered, unfortunately five died from pneumonia.

As of today the number of pneumonia cases in the region rose to 5,500, confirmed coronavirus cases hit 2,079.


