Five kids die in house fire

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 February 2021, 14:00
TARAZ. KAZINFORM «A tragedy occurred today in Zhanatas in Sarysu district that shocked the people,» the Facebook account of Governor of Zhambyl region Berdibek Saparbayev reads.

The fire broken out in a house killing five little children. A special commission was set by led by the Deputy Governor.

The family is provided with primary psychological and material aid.

The Governor expressed his condolences to the family and relatives of the killed children.

As earlier reported, on February 19 an apartment on the 3rd floor caught fire in Zhanatas city. The fire covered an area of 16 sq m. The children aged 6, 5, 4, 2,and 1 left home alone died from carbon monoxide poisoning.


