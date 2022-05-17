Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Five Kazakhstanis to vie for IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships medals

    17 May 2022, 08:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Five Kazakhstani boxers are set to represent the country in the semifinals of the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul, Türkiye, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan’s Zhaina Shekerbekova (Women’s Fly 52kg), Karina Ibragimova (Women’s Feather 57kg) Alua Balkibekova (Women’s Minimumweight 48kg), Valentina Khalzova (Women’s Light Middle weight 70kg), and Dina Zholaman (Women’s Bantam weight 54 kg) were victorious in their respective quarterfinal bouts and will continue in the hopes of earning gold at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships.

    Gulsaya Yerzhan (Women’s Light Heavy weight class) sadly lost her quarterfinal fight.

    At the start of the championships Team Kazakhstan consisted of 12 boxers. Unfortunately, Nazym Kyzaibay, Rimma Volossenko, Aida Abikeyeva, Dariga Shakimova, Nadezhda Ryabets, and Lyazzat Kungeibayeva crashed out of the tournament at earlier stages.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events