Five Kazakhstanis to vie for IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships medals

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
17 May 2022, 08:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Five Kazakhstani boxers are set to represent the country in the semifinals of the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul, Türkiye, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Zhaina Shekerbekova (Women’s Fly 52kg), Karina Ibragimova (Women’s Feather 57kg) Alua Balkibekova (Women’s Minimumweight 48kg), Valentina Khalzova (Women’s Light Middle weight 70kg), and Dina Zholaman (Women’s Bantam weight 54 kg) were victorious in their respective quarterfinal bouts and will continue in the hopes of earning gold at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships.

Gulsaya Yerzhan (Women’s Light Heavy weight class) sadly lost her quarterfinal fight.

At the start of the championships Team Kazakhstan consisted of 12 boxers. Unfortunately, Nazym Kyzaibay, Rimma Volossenko, Aida Abikeyeva, Dariga Shakimova, Nadezhda Ryabets, and Lyazzat Kungeibayeva crashed out of the tournament at earlier stages.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Boxing  
