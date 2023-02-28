Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.36 eur/kzt 493.48

    rub/kzt 5.99 cny/kzt 67.14
Weather:
Astana-1+1℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Five Kazakhstani regions to build cancer centres

    28 February 2023, 18:30

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Almaty city as well as Atyrau, Almaty, Ulytau, Zhetysu and Aktobe regions will build cancer detection centres. The radiological treatment, operating and intensive care units in Aktobe and Kostanay region and the city of Shymkent will be repaired,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat told at today’s Government meeting.

    A tumor genome laboratory will open its doors in 2025 at the ground of the National Scientific Cancer Treatment Centre.

    As earlier reported, cancer claims 13,000 lives in Kazakhstan each year. The minister noted the most cancer cases were reported in Kostanay, Akmola, Aktobe and Mangistau regions in 2022.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Construction Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to host 73rd session of WHO Regional Committee for Europe
    Over 200 streets to be repaired in Almaty this year
    Giant baby girl born in Kostanay
    Popular
    1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
    2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
    4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
    5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open