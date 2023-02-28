Five Kazakhstani regions to build cancer centres

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Almaty city as well as Atyrau, Almaty, Ulytau, Zhetysu and Aktobe regions will build cancer detection centres. The radiological treatment, operating and intensive care units in Aktobe and Kostanay region and the city of Shymkent will be repaired,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat told at today’s Government meeting.

A tumor genome laboratory will open its doors in 2025 at the ground of the National Scientific Cancer Treatment Centre.

As earlier reported, cancer claims 13,000 lives in Kazakhstan each year. The minister noted the most cancer cases were reported in Kostanay, Akmola, Aktobe and Mangistau regions in 2022.