Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Five Kazakhstani regions to build cancer centres

28 February 2023, 18:30
Five Kazakhstani regions to build cancer centres

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Almaty city as well as Atyrau, Almaty, Ulytau, Zhetysu and Aktobe regions will build cancer detection centres. The radiological treatment, operating and intensive care units in Aktobe and Kostanay region and the city of Shymkent will be repaired,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat told at today’s Government meeting.

A tumor genome laboratory will open its doors in 2025 at the ground of the National Scientific Cancer Treatment Centre.

As earlier reported, cancer claims 13,000 lives in Kazakhstan each year. The minister noted the most cancer cases were reported in Kostanay, Akmola, Aktobe and Mangistau regions in 2022.


Related news
Kazakhstan to host 73rd session of WHO Regional Committee for Europe
Over 200 streets to be repaired in Almaty this year
Giant baby girl born in Kostanay
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan adds 34 daily cases of COVID-19 cases
Kazakhstan to build 100 sports facilities by 2025
PM Alikhan Smailov, UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly meet in Astana
Italy gives green light to build world's longest suspension bridge
Turkestan rgn to complete construction of sulphur acid plant by late 2025
Energy Council discusses mature oilfields development issues
Over 130 COVID patients staying in hospitals
Kazakhstan’s budget revenues to rise this year
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News