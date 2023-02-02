Go to the main site
    Five injured after two buses collide in Almaty

    2 February 2023, 14:51

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Five people got injuries in an accident involving two buses in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The accident caused, preliminarily, by tailgating, occurred on the Al-Farabi Avenue at 08:30 am today.

    According to the local police service, driver of Yutong bus failed to keep a safe distance and collided with SAZ bus near a bus stop shelter.

    «Three people were brought to the Central Municipal Hospital with brain contusion and soft tissue bruises. Two patients were released from the hospital for outpatient treatment,» local healthcare department said.


    Photo: polisia.kz

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

