Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Incidents

    Five die in road tragedy in Atyrau region

    27 June 2022, 12:54

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Five people were killed in a road tragedy in Atyrau region on Sunday, Kazinform reports.

    The accident took place June 26 at 04:00pm on the 31st kilometer of the Dossor-Kulsary-Beineu highway, as Toyota Hilux and Hyundai Tucson cars crashed into each other, local police department informs.

    As a result, a driver of Hyundai Tucson, born 1985, and four passengers died on the spot. As for the driver of the Toyota Hilux and his passenger, they were taken to a regional hospital with various injuriess.

    An investigation into the accident has been launched.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Atyrau region Road accidents Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region