Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Incidents

Five die in road tragedy in Atyrau region

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
27 June 2022, 12:54
Five die in road tragedy in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Five people were killed in a road tragedy in Atyrau region on Sunday, Kazinform reports.

The accident took place June 26 at 04:00pm on the 31st kilometer of the Dossor-Kulsary-Beineu highway, as Toyota Hilux and Hyundai Tucson cars crashed into each other, local police department informs.

As a result, a driver of Hyundai Tucson, born 1985, and four passengers died on the spot. As for the driver of the Toyota Hilux and his passenger, they were taken to a regional hospital with various injuriess.

An investigation into the accident has been launched.


Atyrau region   Road accidents   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires