Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Five dead in Kyiv multi-storey building explosion

    23 June 2020, 22:50

    KYIV. KAZINFORM - Search and rescue operations have already been completed at the scene of an explosion that happened in a multi-storey building in Kyiv's Darnytsky district on Sunday, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

    «As of 2:00 p.m. on June 23, search and rescue works at the scene of the explosion in a residential building on 1/5 Solomiya Krushelnytska Street in Kyiv were completed. In total, the units of the State Emergency Service pulled five bodies from the rubble,» the report reads.

    According to operational information, there are no more dead bodies under the rubble.

    Further planning and deconstruction of the destroyed part of the building will be organized by Kyiv City State Administration.

    As reported, at 10:00 on June 21, a powerful explosion damaged several apartments in a multi-storey building in Kyiv's Darnytsky district. The explosion destroyed interfloor structures between the fourth and eighth floors. Five people were killed and five more injured.

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Incidents Ukraine
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued