    Fitch Ratings upgrades KMG's rating to «BBB», outlook «Stable»

    26 June 2023, 13:49

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Fitch Ratings has upgraded JSC NC KazMunayGas’s (KMG) long-term issuer default rating from «BBB-» to «BBB», outlook «Stable», Kazinform learned from KMG press office.

    The upgrade is driven by an upward revision of the KMG’s standalone credit profile from «bb-» to «bb» due to material deleveraging, consolidation contribution of KMG Kashagan B.V. and high level of state support.

    As a result of the revision, KMG’s rating is now equalised with the sovereign rating of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    KazMunayGas Oil & Gas
