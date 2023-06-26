Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Oil and Gas

Fitch Ratings upgrades KMG's rating to «BBB», outlook «Stable»

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
26 June 2023, 13:49
Fitch Ratings upgrades KMG's rating to «BBB», outlook «Stable» Photo: kmg.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Fitch Ratings has upgraded JSC NC KazMunayGas’s (KMG) long-term issuer default rating from «BBB-» to «BBB», outlook «Stable», Kazinform learned from KMG press office.

The upgrade is driven by an upward revision of the KMG’s standalone credit profile from «bb-» to «bb» due to material deleveraging, consolidation contribution of KMG Kashagan B.V. and high level of state support.

As a result of the revision, KMG’s rating is now equalised with the sovereign rating of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


KazMunayGas   Oil & Gas  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023