Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.99 eur/kzt 486.53

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 64.16
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    Fitch confirms Italy's BBB rating, outlook stable

    14 May 2023, 11:26

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Fitch on Friday night confirmed its 'BBB' rating on Italy and kept the outlook at 'stable', forecasting a falling public debt in 2024, and revised upwards its growth estimates for 2023 to +1.2% from the previous +0.5%, Kazinform cites ANSA.

    «The recent Stability Programme sets credible fiscal targets, in a continuity of the fiscal policy of the previous government of national unity,» Fitch said, stressing that the estimates contained in the programme - which envisages a gradual consolidation of the deficit - are in line with its projections

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Dimash Qudaibergen to give solo concert in Malaysia
    2 May 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 May 14. Today's Birthdays
    4 Kazakhstan's Sanzhar Tashkenbai hauls gold at IBA Men's World Boxing Championships in Tashkent
    5 Most of Kazakhstan to brace for thunderstorms