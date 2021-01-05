Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Fishery to bring Kazakhstan above KZT 2 trn in 10 years

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 January 2021, 17:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev told about the country’s fishery development potential, Kazinform reports.

«As the experts believe Kazakhstan has great potential to raise fish, up to 600,000 tons a year. The country’s commercial fish production grew 1.7 times from 5,600 tons in 2018, 7,400 in 2019 and 9,400 tons in 2020. To this end the Ministry elaborated the fishery development program. It was approved by the Government a week ago. It is targeted to increase fish-breeding volumes by 30 times from 9,000 to 270,000 tons of commercial fish a year by 2030. 545 fish farms will be built. 323 operating ones will be working on full power,» the Minister told a briefing.

Besides, realization of the planned measures will help raise 1.1 mln tons of fish worth KZT 2.2 tn within 10 years and increase domestic consumption up to 134,000 tons a year. Besides, it will raise export revenue up to USD 330 mln and decrease import volumes from 45 to 25,000 tons of fish.


