First yurts installed in quake-hit Kahramanmaraş

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstanis started installing yurts in quake-hit Kahramanmaraş city, Türkiye, Kazinform reports.

«The first yurts are being installed in the city of Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye. The yurts were delivered there a couple of days ago. 84 more will be brought soon,» the post of journalist Nurbek Bekbau on his Instagram account reads.

Well-known journalist Nurbek Bekbau along with 12 more volunteers arrived in Türkiye.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan sent some 100 yurts to quake-stricken Türkiye.

Kazakhstanis raised over 20 million tenge to buy 45 yurts and everyday items to help those affected by devastating earthquakes in Türkiy. Besides, Kazakhstani businessmen acquired 50 yurts more. Notably, one yurt may accommodate up to 20 people.

Screen from video












