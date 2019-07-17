Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

First woman elected to lead European Commission

17 July 2019, 09:16
First woman elected to lead European Commission

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - MEPs narrowly backed Ursula von der Leyen as the next President of the European Commission on Tuesday, making her the first woman to hold Europe’s top job, Euronews reports.

Out of the 733 available votes, she needed 374 to win Tuesday's confirmation, and in the end won 383 against 327 with 22 abstentions — well short of the 420 achieved by her predecessor.

«The confidence you placed in me is confidence you placed in Europe,» she said after the result was announced.

«The task ahead humbles me,» she said. «My work starts now. Let us work together constructively.»

Earlier, in a bid to win MEPs' support, she set out her priorities for the next five years, should she be confirmed in the job.

EU   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital