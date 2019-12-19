Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

First windpower plant launched in Aktobe region

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
19 December 2019, 08:41
First windpower plant launched in Aktobe region

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - A first windpower plant in Aktobe region was commissioned in the Kargaly region.

The project was implemented by the Italian investor «Eni» together with «General Electric» and the support of NC «Kazakh Invest», Kazinform reports referring to the press service of the regional Akimat.

The launching ceremony was attended by regional Akim Ondasyn Urazalin, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to the Republic of Kazakhstan Pasquale D'Avino, Executive Vice President of «Eni» for the Central Asian Region Luca Vignati, representatives of «General Electric», «BI Group», state bodies and institutions.

«Uour region is taking all measures in accordance with the instructions of the Head of State to attract foreign investment and the transition to a green economy. It is a very important day for the Aktobe region’s economic potential development. We are launching the first pilot project in the field of renewable energy with a capacity of 48 MW,»said Ondasyn Urazalin, Akim of the region.

The construction of the windpower plant began in December 2018. The project cost is KZT33 billion.

About 200 GW/h is planned to be generated here annually. According to experts, the project will reduce carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere by more than 172 thousand tons per year.

It is worth noting that «Eni» company invested USD100 million in the region development. Akim noted that he is ready to provide comprehensive assistance to the investor in the construction of the second phase of the plant», said Ondasyn Urazalin.

Aktobe region   Green economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13