    First virtual job fair starts in Kazakhstan

    27 June 2022, 14:23

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First Virtual Job Fair for Youth has kicked off Monday on the electronic labour market of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    More than 1,300 vacancies from 23 large domestic companies are available on the platform.

    Welcoming the participants, Minister of Labour and Social Protection Tamara Duissenova noted that the virtual job fair helps more than 1,000 young specialists to find a job at the country’s flagship enterprises. She thanked the companies participating in the event.

    Among the employers are the members of the Eurasian Resources Group and the Republican Association of Mining and Metallurgical Companies, such as Kaspi.kz, JSC Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan, JV KATKO LLP, LLP Ernst & Young Kazakhstan, LLP Eurasia Group Kazakhstan, LLP Magnum Cash & Carry, LLP First Credit Bureau and more.

    Similar fairs are planned to be organized on a monthly basis for various group of population.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

