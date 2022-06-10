First Vice Minister of Health relieved of post

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Marat Shoranov was relieved of the post of First Vice Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the prime minister’s press service.

Born in 1975 in Almaty Mr Shoranov is a graduate of the Kazakh State Medical University and Emory University.

Marat Shoranov joined the Ministry of Healthcare back in 2013 and worked in various posts.

Between 2017 and 2019 he served as the head of healthcare office of East Kazakhstan region.

In 2019 he was named the head of public health office of Nur-Sultan city.

He took up his latest post in June 2020.