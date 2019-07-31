Go to the main site
    First two groups of Kazakh pilgrims arrived in Jeddah for Hajj

    31 July 2019, 20:31

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The first two groups of Kazakhstani pilgrims – 198 people in total – came to Jeddah for Hajj on July 30, 2019. Employees of the Kazakh Consulate welcomed our compatriots at the International Airport of Jeddah, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has allocated 3,200 Hajj quotasfor Kazakhstan this year.

    In 2019, the pilgrimage season will commence on August 9 and will lasttill August 13.

    Traditionally, the transportation ofpilgrims to Jeddah and Medina is carried out by two airlines - Kazakhstan’sScat and Saudi Arabia’s FlyNas. The arrival of Kazakh residents to Saudi Arabiais scheduled from July 30 to August 5, and the return flights are scheduled forAugust 17-23.

    The Consulate of Kazakhstan in Saudi Arabia iscurrently engaged in creation of favorable conditions for Kazakhstani nationalsduring the Hajj, ensuring their safety and timely return to the homeland.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Religion Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia
