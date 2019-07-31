Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
First two groups of Kazakh pilgrims arrived in Jeddah for Hajj

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
31 July 2019, 20:31
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The first two groups of Kazakhstani pilgrims – 198 people in total – came to Jeddah for Hajj on July 30, 2019. Employees of the Kazakh Consulate welcomed our compatriots at the International Airport of Jeddah, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has allocated 3,200 Hajj quotas for Kazakhstan this year.

In 2019, the pilgrimage season will commence on August 9 and will last till August 13.

Traditionally, the transportation of pilgrims to Jeddah and Medina is carried out by two airlines - Kazakhstan’s Scat and Saudi Arabia’s FlyNas. The arrival of Kazakh residents to Saudi Arabia is scheduled from July 30 to August 5, and the return flights are scheduled for August 17-23.

The Consulate of Kazakhstan in Saudi Arabia is currently engaged in creation of favorable conditions for Kazakhstani nationals during the Hajj, ensuring their safety and timely return to the homeland.

Religion   Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia  
