PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Triplet babies were born today, April 14, at the perinatal centre of North Kazakhstan region.

35-year-old mother gave birth to two girls and a son via Caesarian section. The babies were born weighting 2,600, 2,400 and 2,100 grams. The newborns and mother feel good. The couple also has three daughters. It is the first triplets born in North Kazakhstan in over three years.