Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 431.08 eur/kzt 457.29

    rub/kzt 5.72 cny/kzt 62.45
Weather:
Astana-1-3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    First team of Kazakhstani rescuers to return home from Türkiye Feb 18

    17 February 2023, 21:10

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The first team of Kazakhstani rescuers are to return from Türkiye Saturday, Feb.18, Kazinform reports.

    The Kazakh government allocated 1 million dollars in emergency aid as well as sent over 160 tons of humanitarian cargo to Türkiye.

    The Kazakhstani rescue team joined search and rescue efforts, saving seven people.

    Notably, two major earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş rocked Türkiye last Monday.

    President Erdogan declared seven days of national mourning for the victims of the natural disaster.

    The death toll from a series of major quakes rocked southeast Türkiye Feb.6 exceeded 35.4 thousand.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and Turkey Earthquake
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
    2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
    3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
    4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
    5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9