Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

First team of Kazakhstani rescuers to return home from Türkiye Feb 18

17 February 2023, 21:10
First team of Kazakhstani rescuers to return home from Türkiye Feb 18

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The first team of Kazakhstani rescuers are to return from Türkiye Saturday, Feb.18, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakh government allocated 1 million dollars in emergency aid as well as sent over 160 tons of humanitarian cargo to Türkiye.

The Kazakhstani rescue team joined search and rescue efforts, saving seven people.

Notably, two major earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş rocked Türkiye last Monday.

President Erdogan declared seven days of national mourning for the victims of the natural disaster.

The death toll from a series of major quakes rocked southeast Türkiye Feb.6 exceeded 35.4 thousand.


Теги:
Read also
5.7M quake hits Tajikistan
UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
Yoon says S. Korea will provide over US$10 mln to build shelters for Turkey quake survivors
16 nations set up 34 field hospitals in Türkiye's quake-hit southern region
Economic damage from world's major quakes nears $1T
Kazakhstani rescuers awarded for work in quake-hit Türkiye
Türkiye quake survivor Sabina Mamadyarova returns to Kazakhstan
5.0-magnitude earthquake recorded in Türkiye’s Kahramanmarash
News Partner
Popular
1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9

News