    First Taraweeh prayer performed at Makkah, Madinah on first night of Ramadan

    13 April 2021, 17:18

    MAKKAH/ MADINAH. KAZINFORM Amid an atmosphere full of security, safety, and adherence to precautionary measures, the first Taraweeh prayer was performed at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah on the first night of the Holy Month of Ramadan on Monday.

    The prayers were conducted after the approval of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to hold Taraweeh prayers in the Two Holy Mosques and reduce them to 10 Rakats, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Tuesday, WAM reports.

    The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque said it will ensure that preventive measures are adhered to throughout the premises, in coordination with various departments and relevant authorities.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

