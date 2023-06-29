First stage of drinking water plant launched in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The first phase of a new station of potable water with an additional supply of 35 thousand cubic meters of water per day has been launched in the city of Astana, Kazinform cites the Kazakh capital’s administration office.

According to the administration, the construction and installation works, hydro testing have been completed.

It is planned to launch the second phase of the pumping and filtering station in August this year. The total water supply is expected to stand at over 100 thousand cubic meters per day. It was also added that construction of two thermal power plants is underway in the city. Works are ongoing at the thermal power plant-3.