First shift school students move to online learning in Astana

8 December 2022, 07:55
First shift school students move to online learning in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Students of 0-9th grades of Astana (first shift) will move to an online learning format on December 8 for bad weather conditions, the municipal education department says.

Earlier it was reported that most regions of the country still remain under the impact of the cold anticyclone, due to which no precipitation is forecast in three days coming.

In Astana, the mercury is expected to drop to -18-20°C today.


