First real wintry conditions to hit Italy Sunday

13 January 2023, 16:47
ROME. KAZINFORM - The first real wintry conditions of the season are set to hit Italy on Sunday and last for some time, weathermen said Thursday, ANSA reports.

«January 15 will be the date of the first meteorological inversion towards a marked change in the weather,» said Lorenzo Tedici of the www.iLMeteo.it website.
After the recent balmy spell gave way to rain and high winds, but still far from average high temperatures, Tedici said colder and more unstable air will move in from northern Europe starting Sunday.
There will be a bright side to the cold front as it will bring much-needed snow to both northern and central mountains, amid a snow crisis in the central Apennines that is threatening winter tourism along the spine of Italy and has already cost over 50 million euros.
«Conditions will be more typical of the time of year,» said Tedici, adding that snow will fall on low ground in the Po Valley and the Apennines.
Ahead of the brisk change in the weather, however, «we will still have three days of very mild conditions, with temperatures as high as 15 degrees celsius.».

