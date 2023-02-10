Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
First Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Sergey Tereshchenko passes away aged 72

10 February 2023, 12:39
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The country’s first Prime Minister Sergey Tereshchenko passed away aged 72, Kazinform reports.

Born in 1951 is a graduate of the Kazakh Agriculture Institute, Alma-Ata Higher Party School, and the Economic Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

He served as the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan between October 1991 and October 1994.


Photo: liter.kz


