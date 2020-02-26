Go to the main site
    First President, Supreme Kazhy meet in Nur-Sultan

    26 February 2020, 16:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Supreme Mufti of Kazakhstan Nauryzbay kazhy Taganuly, Kazinform reports.

    As the Elbasy’s press service informed, the sides discussed the current situation in religious sphere and focused on the measures of preservation of historical and spiritual heritage.

    The First President also congratulated Nauryzbay Kazhy on election to the post of the Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of the Muslims of Kazakhstan, Supreme Mufti, and wished him success in his further activity.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
