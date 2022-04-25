First President’s status may be defined as Founder of Independent Kazakhstan in Constitution - expert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The main idea of the constitutional reform to be carried out is to implement the ideas of the Second Republic, PhD, member of the Working Group for the development of amendments to the Basic Law Yermek Abdrassulov said at the press conference «The Second Republic. The Main Amends and Additions to the Constitution of Kazakhstan,» Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The main idea of the constitutional reform to be carried out is to implement the ideas of the Second Republic, which provides for the further transition from an ultra-presidential republic to a presidential-parliamentary republic. This is not about changing only the form, but the content of the work of public administration. Such a positive change will reflect on the life of the entire people of Kazakhstan,» said Abdrassulov.

He went on to note that the system of checks and balances in the public administration provides for no dominance of one branch of the power over another, mutual agreement between them. This system was initially rooted in the Constitution of Kazakhstan. Now it is necessary to improve it taking into account the current global challenges, and further development of democratic processes.

In his words, the status of the First President needs to be defined as the status of the Founder of Independent Kazakhstan in the Constitution, thus consolidating the merits of the First President.

Earlier it was reported that on April 22 the meeting to introduce changes and additions to the Constitution took place at Akorda. In his speech, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the changes mean Kazakhstan’s transition to a quality new model of formation and interaction of governing institutions, the establishment of new political culture.



