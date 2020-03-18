Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    First President’s Fund to donate 200mn tenge for fight with COVID-19

    18 March 2020, 13:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan will allocate 200mn tenge for fighting the spread of the coronavirus infection in the country, Kazinform learnt from the Elbasy’s website.

    The funds are donated at a direct instruction of Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    «The state takes unprecedented measures to fight this infection. Domestic business also contributes to this activity. I call our society to back this initiative and manifest social responsibility and unity,» a statement from the Elbasy reads.

    The funds will be equally distributed between the administrations of Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities and will be spent on encouraging the medical workers involved in fight with the pandemic, acquisition of additional amount of face masks and sanitizers. A part of the funds will be spent on provision of orphanages and specialized hospitals of Nur-Sultan with food stuffs.

    The leadership of the Fund also handed over 50,000 face masks to the health department of Nur-Sultan.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Coronavirus First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Pneumonia in China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    June 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    3 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    4 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    5 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes