Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

First President’s Fund to donate 200mn tenge for fight with COVID-19

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
18 March 2020, 13:33
First President’s Fund to donate 200mn tenge for fight with COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan will allocate 200mn tenge for fighting the spread of the coronavirus infection in the country, Kazinform learnt from the Elbasy’s website.

The funds are donated at a direct instruction of Nursultan Nazarbayev.

«The state takes unprecedented measures to fight this infection. Domestic business also contributes to this activity. I call our society to back this initiative and manifest social responsibility and unity,» a statement from the Elbasy reads.

The funds will be equally distributed between the administrations of Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities and will be spent on encouraging the medical workers involved in fight with the pandemic, acquisition of additional amount of face masks and sanitizers. A part of the funds will be spent on provision of orphanages and specialized hospitals of Nur-Sultan with food stuffs.

The leadership of the Fund also handed over 50,000 face masks to the health department of Nur-Sultan.


Coronavirus   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation   Pneumonia in China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023