First President’s Fund awards best students of Kazakhstan

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
28 November 2019, 18:34
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Winners of the republican and international olympiads were awarded today at the Nazarbayev Centre under the El Umiti project.

El Umiti (Hope of the Nation) is the new project of the First President of Kazakhstan. The project aims at identification and support of young talents and promotion of their research and creative activity.

El Maktanyshy Prize is one of the forms of implementation of this comprehensive project. Young talents from various regions of the country, who achieved high results in mathematics, informatics, biology, linguistics, chemistry and their supervisors and teachers became the laureates of the Prize.

The students awarded with gold, silver and bronze medals at international Olympiads received diplomas and cash prizes from the First President’s Fund.

Those awarded with KZT2mn cash prize are: Batyr Sardarbekov – gold medalist, graduate of Almaty-based Republican School of Physics and Mathematics, student of the International IT University and Temirlan Satylkhanov, his supervisor, coach of the national informatics team.

KZT1mn and KZT500,000 cash prizes were awarded to silver and bronze medalists respectively. Director of the First President’s Fund Asset Issekeshev handed in the certificates to the laureates.

Mr. Issekeshev called the young talents to always strive for knowledge and new success. «Today’s achievements of our students is the pledge of successful future of Kazakhstan,» he noted.

