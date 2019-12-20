First President’s Foundation organized circus performance for children

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The First President’s Foundation has presented a circus performance for children from Almaty city and the region, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the fund.

Children enjoyed a laser show at the arena of the Kazakh State Circus in Almaty city. Gymnasts, acrobats and equilibrists presented a fairy tale «The Nutcracker and the Mouse».

The story tells about young girl’s favorite Christmas toy, the Nutcracker, who comes alive and, after defeating the evil Mouse King in battle, whisks her away to a magical kingdom populated by dolls. Circus performers and animals managed to surprise young spectators from the very first minutes. And the highlight of the New Year's program was a special guest - clown Oksana Neskladnaya, who works at the Big Moscow Circus.

It is noteworthy that the circus performance was attended by both ordinary children and their peers with developmental disabilities. By the end of the performance children were presented New Year's gifts.