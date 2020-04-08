Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    First President’s article ‘When we hold together, we are invincible’ released

    8 April 2020, 08:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The article penned by the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev «When we hold together, we are invincible» was released on the official website of Elbasy, Kazinform reports.

    The article is devoted to the global fight against coronavirus pandemic.

    «Among all the countries of the world Kazakhstan was one of the first to engage in the fight against the pandemic. A system of preventive measures was carried out. Relevant government agencies received special training. Kazakhstani doctors and researchers studied the development and spread of the pandemic. As a result, the coronavirus infection was taken under round-the-clock control. A lot has been done to stabilize the situation, and this work is underway», the article of Nursultan Nazarbayev reads.

    The full text of the article is available on the official websites of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    3 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    4 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    5 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes