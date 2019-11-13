Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Other Governmental Authorities

First President receives rector of Al-Farabi KazNU

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
13 November 2019, 17:22
First President receives rector of Al-Farabi KazNU

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Galimkair Mutanov, rector of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Kazinform reported with the reference to the press service of Elbasy.

During the meeting N. Nazarbayev emphasized the importance of the higher educational institution's further development and the strengthening of its international authority.

Elbasy emphasized the importance to raise the credibility of the university and improve the living conditions of students.

Nursultan Nazarbayev was also informed about the preparation of events dedicated to the celebration of the 1150th anniversary of Abu Nasr al-Farabi.

Following the roundtable the First President has given an instruction to build student dormitories.

Education    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays