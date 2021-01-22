Go to the main site
    First President of Kazakhstan receives Nur-Sultan Mayor

    22 January 2021, 18:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev received Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov, Kazinform reports.

    The latter reported on further city development plans and measures for stabilization of the sanitary and epidemiological situation in Nur-Sultan. He noted that in 2020 the capital city attracted above KZT 1 trl of investments for realization of significant urban development projects and creation of convenient conditions for residents. Besides, the Mayor told about the city small and medium business support measures amid the pandemic.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Nursultan Nazarbayev Nur-Sultan
