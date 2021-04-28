First President of Kazakhstan hails country’s achievements over independence years

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – GDP per capita has risen 13fold in Kazakhstan over the years of independence, First Kazakh President – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev said during the 29th session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the session, the First Kazakh President stated that the GDP per capita stands at around $10,000, rising 13fold since independence, adding that it is the common achievement.

He went on to say that the country’s GDP has grown 10 times.

«In 1991-1992, after the breakup of the Soviet Union 1,500 enterprises came to a halt and 2 million people were unemployed in the country. 47.5% of the people lived below the poverty line. The figure is now below 10% as in any developed country. The unemployment rate has reduced three times to 4.5%,» said Nursultan Nazarbayev during the session.

He also added that the country’s population has risen by 2.5 million since then.

As earlier reported, the 29th session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan kicked off in Nur-Sultan city.

Members of the Assembly from around the country, chairmen of republican and regional ethnic and cultural associations, MPs, heads of central executive bodies, political parties, religious associations are taking part in the online session themed 30 years of unity, peace and accord.